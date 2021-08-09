Thefts reported by businesses Aug. 3 to 7
City Star, 320 Edmond St.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Aaron’s Rental, 1902 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
RTS Trio LLC, 1401 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Aug. 1 to 7
Philip Weaver, 2007 Lovers Lane, items stolen from a vehicle at 2244 Eugene Field Ave.
Dwight Branson, Faucett, Missouri, items stolen at N. Third and Francis streets.
Kelly Steele, 1814 St. Joseph Ave, items stolen from residence.
Lori Gruber, Morrill, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1417 St. Joseph Ave.
Alex Diaz Juarez, 2206 Charles St., vehicle stolen at 921 S. 15th St.
Carol Williams, 906 S. 23rd St., items stolen from residence.
Michael Johnson, 3426 Auburn Drive, burglary.
Jeffrey Bonner, 2605 Limestone Terrace, items stolen from a vehicle.
Shannon Aunspaugh, 1106 Douglas St., items stolen from residence.
James Laulis, 701 McDonald St., items stolen at 2212 Huntoon Road.
Danny Homan, 2608 Penn St., vehicle stolen.
Tyler Ince, Mendota, Illinois, items stolen from a vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Casey Brooks, 1334 Buchanan Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jean Reinert, 2731 Duncan St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
James Kinsinger, 2602 Jules St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Amber Nagle, no address provided, items stolen from a vehicle at 2905 S. Belt Highway.
Jamie Byrd, 2827 S. 19th St., burglary.
Abrielle Ballard, 1441 S. 38th St., vehicle stolen.
Derrick Ross, 308 S. 15th St., items stolen at 4024 Frederick Blvd.
John Gibson Jr., 4009 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 4024 Frederick Blvd.
Vandalism reported Aug. 2 to 7
Dwight Branson, Faucett, Missouri, destruction of property at N. Third and Francis streets.
Shawn Henderson, 2309 Strader Terrace.
Michele Sansonetty, 920 N. 19th St.
St. Joseph Transit, 702 S. Fifth St., destruction of property at 201 N. Belt Highway.
American Esoteric Laboratories, Little Rock, Arkansas, destruction of property at 216 S. Woodbine Road.
Devon Clark, Maysville, Missouri, destruction of property at 3700 Clark St.
Jamie Byrd, 2827 S. 19th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.