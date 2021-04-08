Thefts reported by businesses April 6 to 7
Farm and Home Center, 1301 S. Riverside Road, items and vehicle stolen.
Fairway Management Inc., Columbia, Missouri, items stolen at 102 S. Woodbine Road.
Thefts reported April 6
Ron McDaniel, Sheridan, Missouri, items and vehicle stolen at 1301 S. Riverside Road.
Jose Gomez, 3338 Duncan St., items and vehicle stolen at 1301 S. Riverside Road.
Dina J. Martin, 2117 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from residence.
Jamey Lynn Jondle, 2225 S. 15th St., burglary.
Vandalism reported April 6 to 7
Alejandra Mendoza, 1603 N. 36th St.
All City Tow, 2209 Empire Lane.
