Thefts reported by businesses April 7
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported April 6 to 7
Lorre Sparkes, 1007 S. 15th St., items stolen from residence.
Dustin Miller, no address provided, items stolen at 5101 Vallen Lane.
Kayle Held, 2801 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Skyla Hamilton, 2801 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
Jason Donaldson, 3501 S. 11th St., burglary.
Angelina Mitchell, 3111 Felix St., items stolen from residence.
Jenny Hensley, 3113 Olive St., burglary at 3507 Pear St.
