Thefts reported April 5
Patrick Hemke, 2602 N. 26th St., burglary at 1016 N. 10th St.
Shira Hemke, 2602 N. 26th St., burglary at 1016 N. 10th St.
Brian Auxier, 2714 Olive St., vehicle stolen at 3906 Pickett Road.
Jeffery Uzzle, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen at 724 N. 22nd St.
Damon Grippando, 1820 Clay St., burglary.
Vandalism reported April 5
Vanessa Pritchett, 2727 S. 21st St., destruction of property at 1800 Commercial St.
