Thefts reported by businesses April 4 to 5
USDA, 3915 Oakland Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Atchison Richmond Supply Co., 502 Sylvanie St., burglary.
Farm Bureau, Jefferson City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2209 Empire Lane.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St.
Midland Industrial Services, Elkins, Arkansas, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported March 30 to April 6
Sema Theadora, 5050 Faraon St., items stolen at 3107 N. Belt Highway.
Amanda Kay Hollandsworth, 1414 N. Third St., items stolen from residence.
Teara Sue Hibler, King City, Missouri, items stolen at 700 N. Belt Highway.
Callan J. Kneib, 4028 Pickett Road, items stolen from residence.
Stevie Jean Davis, 2801 Renick St., items stolen from vehicle.
Chantal L. Phillips, 1501 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Ryan Adam Flanders, 2723 Sacramento St., items stolen from vehicle.
Sara Cathleen Jones, 2702 Monterey St., items stolen from vehicle at 2723 Sacramento St.
Casey Michael Huff, 2214 Pacific St., items stolen from residence.
Mario Jesus Gonzalez Cortes, 201 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Paul Charles Davis II, 510 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen at 1911 S. 11th St.
Dawn Marie Futch, 6226 Sherman St., items stolen from residence.
Tyler Neal Tracy, 2504 N. Fifth St., burglary and items stolen from vehicle at 2601 Duncan St.
Taryn Danielle Nunn, 2601 Duncan St., burglary and items stolen from vehicle.
Caroline M. Trauernicht, 1621 Cudmore Ave., vehicle stolen at 6500 King Hill Ave.
Phillip Leroy Haynes Sr., 3118 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Cory Allen Jenkins, Ozark, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Ave.
Tyler J. Higgins, 201 E. Valley St., items stolen from residence.
Danny Ray Hartman Jr., 301 E. Highland Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Gloria Angela Moody, 3301 S. 35th St., items stolen from residence.
Christopher Edwards Moody, 3301 S. 35th St., items stolen from residence.
Penny Lee Frans, Agency, Missouri, burglary at 2000 Elwood St.
Randie Rae Wahlert, 5604 Pleasant Ave., items stolen from residence.
Mark Bernard Beems Jr., 406 W. Poulin St., vehicle stolen at N. Third and E. Auguste streets.
Kary Ann Collins, 3423 Jackson St., burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Brian Major Marriott, 6911 Ollmeda St., burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Melanie Jonell Garrison, 2947 Sylvanie St., items stolen at 899 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Barbara C. Lockhart, 2803 S. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2500 Belle St.
Eltayeb Fadl, 801 S. 14th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Maria Adela Jezuit, 1020 Henry St., burglary.
Merry Cheree Christmas, 208 E. Vassar St., items stolen from residence.
Eunita Lenaye Miller, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Michael Landon White, 823 N. Sixth St., items stolen from vehicle at 777 Winner Circle.
Vandalism reported March 29 to April 5
CAP Emergency Shelter, 629 S. Eighth St.
Julie Marie Marx Murphy, 2435 S. 11th St.
Penny Lee Frans, Agency, Missouri, destruction of property at 2000 Elwood St.
Jerry A. Ritter, 422 N. 16th St.
Kelly Joe Steele, 1814 St. Joseph Ave.
Drexel Allen Midyett, 2729 Maurice Drive.
Eltayeb Fadl, 801 S. 14th St.
Travis Daniel Webb, 5805 Steven Drive.
Bank Midwest, 801 N. 36th St.
Merry Cheree Christmas, 208 E. Vassar St.
Kimberly Knutson, 616 N. 11th St.
Michael Landon White, 823 N. Sixth St., destruction of property at 777 Winner Circle.
Derrill Lee Carter, 1836 Union St., destruction of property at S. Seventh and Patee streets.
Alexus Ann Natrice Daugett, 602 Francis St.
Terri Lynn Bilby, 4114 Waterworks Road.
Tyler Neal Tracy, 2504 N. Fifth St., destruction of property at 2601 Duncan St.
Taryn Danielle Nunn, 2601 Duncan St.
