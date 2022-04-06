Thefts reported by businesses April 4 to 5
Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3701 Frederick Blvd.
Al J. Mueller Construction, 3901 Oakland Ave., items stolen at 3001 Eastowne Drive.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Thefts reported April 3 to 5
Paul Cox, 425 N. 25th St., items stolen from residence.
Shona Aubrey, Bethany, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 934 E. Cliff St.
Steven Noble, 1712 N. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
Makelah Lett, 2314 Hillside Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Frances Blodgett, 5118 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2727 S. Belt Highway.
Ronnie Boller Jr., 7110 Pleasant Ridge Terrace, vehicle stolen at 1400 Lower Lake Road.
Eder Martinez, 2901 Frederick Ave., burglary.
Evan Cruz, 434 N. 17th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Deanna Bartlett, 1015 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at N. Tenth and Faraon Streets.
Shana Crets, Elwood, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 2108 St. Joseph Ave.
Beverly Wilson, 1505 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence.
Megan Kline, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at S. 11th and Sacramento streets.
Edward Meade, 1307 N. 26th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3705 N. Belt Highway.
Tyler Krull, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1100 Frederick Ave.
Rosetta Ballew-Jennings, 2530 Pacific St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Alexis Regan, 3014 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported April 4
Kaitlynn Marr, 1009 Grand Ave.
Jerry Brady Sr., 2203 S. Ninth St.
Terrence Fleck, 2244 N. 22nd St.
City of St. Joseph, 1101 Francis St., destruction of property at 1399 Elwood St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.