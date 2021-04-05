Thefts reported by businesses April 3
Atchison Richmond Supply Co., 502 Sylvanie St., burglary.
Farm Bureau, Jefferson City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2209 Empire Lane.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Mosaic, 5325 Faraon St.
Thefts reported March 30 to April 3
Cory Allen Jenkins, Ozark, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 4213 Frederick Ave.
Tyler J. Higgins, 201 E. Valley St., items stolen from residence.
Danny Ray Hartman Jr., 301 E. Highland Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Gloria Angela Moody, 3301 S. 35th St., items stolen from residence.
Christopher Edwards Moody, 3301 S. 35th St., items stolen from residence.
Penny Lee Frans, Agency, Missouri, burglary at 2000 Elwood St.
Randie Rae Wahlert, 5604 Pleasant Ave., items stolen from residence.
Mark Bernard Beems Jr., 406 W. Poulin St., vehicle stolen at N. Third and E. Auguste streets.
Kary Ann Collins, 3423 Jackson St., burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Brian Major Marriott, 6911 Ollmeda St., burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Melanie Jonell Garrison, 2947 Sylvanie St., items stolen at 899 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Barbara C. Lockhart, 2803 S. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2500 Belle St.
Eltayeb Fadl, 801 S. 14th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Maria Adela Jezuit, 1020 Henry St., burglary.
Vandalism reported March 29 to April 4
CAP Emergency Shelter, 629 S. Eighth St.
Julie Marie Marx Murphy, 2435 S. 11th St.
Penny Lee Frans, Agency, Missouri, destruction of property at 2000 Elwood St.
Jerry A. Ritter, 422 N. 16th St.
Kelly Joe Steele, 1814 St. Joseph Ave.
Drexel Allen Midyett, 2729 Maurice Drive.
Eltayeb Fadl, 801 S. 14th St.
Travis Daniel Webb, 5805 Steven Drive.
Bank Midwest, 801 N. 36th St.
