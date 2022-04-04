Thefts reported by businesses March 30 to April 1
Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.
Rolling Hills Auto Plaza, 1617 Cross St., vehicle stolen.
Quick Stop, 2607 Frederick Ave.
Thefts reported March 29 to April 2
Mark Zinn, 201 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Alexis Porter, 1716 N. Third St., vehicle stolen at 2800 Sacramento St.
Jimmy Allen, 2024 S. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
Jessica Coker, 2225 Union St., burglary.
Brian Rowe, 424 Ohio St., items stolen at 1325 S. Belt Highway.
Jose Hernandez, 3116 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Luis Lopez, 6507 Grant St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Todd Anderson, 1814 Lovers Lane, vehicle stolen.
Sierra Barger-Perry, Topeka, Kansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 402 E. Colorado Ave.
Seth Richey, 1409 N. 36th St., robbery.
Pascasie Redhage, 2602 S. 16th St., items stolen at 3322 S. 22nd St.
Christopher Martinez, 2429 S. 11th St., burglary at 1610 N. Third St.
Austin Nelson, 1908 Oscar St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Brian Chance, 107 N. Noyes Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Dillion Dennis, Easton, Missouri, items stolen at 2110 Messanie St.
Billy Whited, 1516 Edmond St., burglary.
Michael Harness, 1620 Faraon St., items stolen at 515 Middleton St.
Gary Underwood, 1821 Clay St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported March 30 to April 2
Sharon Jensen, 5118 Faraon St.
Food Market, 402 N. Woodbine Road.
Truman Middle School, 3227 Olive St.
Rebecca Garris-Goodale, 814 S. 24th St.
Cheyann Heitman, 827 Parker St.
