Thefts reported by businesses April 24 to 27
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
USIC Locating Services, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 1909 S. 12th St.
Thefts reported April 26 to 27
Katie Lynn Sauter, 1611 Seneca St., vehicle stolen at 2929 Lafayette St.
Madison Leigh Curtis, Savannah, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 210 N. Belt Highway.
John Del Castillo Rodgers, 1625 S. 20th St., items stolen from a vehicle.
Ernest Funk, 723 Mason Ave., items stolen at 6811 Washington Ave.
James Hardeway, 1006 N. Sixth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5719 Lake Ave.
Chase Gilliard, 1104 N. Third St., burglary at 1705 Washington Ave.
Vandalism reported April 27
CNC Real Properties, 2315 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 2327 Frederick Ave.
