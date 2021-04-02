Thefts reported by businesses March 31 to April 1
Trex Mart, 3508 Pear St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported March 31
Ernest F. Webber, 1202 Heartland Drive, items stolen from residence.
Nancy Jane Dunham, 1202 Heartland Drive, items stolen from residence.
Hazel R. Anderson, 1202 Heartland Drive, items stolen from residence.
Bonnie Gates, 1202 Heartland Drive, items stolen from residence.
Christina Lynne McCan, 3506 Oxford Court, items stolen from residence.
Dennis Scott Harrison, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Amanda Renee Starr, 3010 S. 19th St., items stolen from residence.
Tawny Lynn Moran, Agency, Missouri, items and vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3312 Mitchell Ave.
Vandalism reported March 31 to April 1
St. Joseph One LLC, 1211 N. Belt Highway.
Waste Management, 5310 St. Joseph Ave., destruction of property at 805 S. 36th St.
Cornerstone Church, 805 S. 36th St.
Kevin Lee Cordry, 4707 Miller Road, destruction of property at 2610 Blackwell Road.
Pamela Ann Atkin, Elmo, Missouri, destruction of property at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Matthew Lee Pfleiderer, 4208 Hillview Terrace.
Myron L. Unzicker, 1306 S. 41st St., destruction of property at S. Ninth Street and Garfield Avenue.
