Thefts reported by businesses April 25 to 26

Famous Footwear, 5201 N. Belt Highway.

Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.

Family Guidance Center, 724 N. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.

CVS Pharmacy, 930 N. Belt Highway.

Hauseman Metal Works, 1229 S. 15th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.

Thefts reported April 25 to 26

Anni Cuevas, 3643 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.

Frederika Farmer, 1505 S. 18th St., items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.

Brandon Sigg, 806 Mansfield Road, burglary.

Tiffanie Kimberlin, 2519 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.

Emily Wooten, 2307 Cardinal Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Angel Allen, 2820 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen at 1505 S. 10th St.

Vandalism reported April 25 to 26

Halee Tharp, 720 N. 20th St.

Skylar Estes, 720 N. 20th St.

Heather Crossfield, 6507 Lake Ave.

American Family Insurance, 4802 Mitchell Ave.

