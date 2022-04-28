Thefts for April 29 Apr 28, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses April 25 to 26Famous Footwear, 5201 N. Belt Highway.Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.Family Guidance Center, 724 N. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.CVS Pharmacy, 930 N. Belt Highway.Hauseman Metal Works, 1229 S. 15th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.Thefts reported April 25 to 26Anni Cuevas, 3643 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.Frederika Farmer, 1505 S. 18th St., items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.Brandon Sigg, 806 Mansfield Road, burglary.Tiffanie Kimberlin, 2519 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.Emily Wooten, 2307 Cardinal Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Angel Allen, 2820 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen at 1505 S. 10th St.Vandalism reported April 25 to 26Halee Tharp, 720 N. 20th St.Skylar Estes, 720 N. 20th St.Heather Crossfield, 6507 Lake Ave.American Family Insurance, 4802 Mitchell Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government Bill pushes to limit property tax increases Education SJSD asks voters for time extension on current tax levels Public Safety Woman seriously injured after being hit by own vehicle Public Safety Memorial service pays tribute to crime victims, families More Local News → 1:52 Scattered Showers Today 14 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
