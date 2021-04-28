Thefts reported by businesses April 24 to 26
Stuart Family Trust, Ferndale, Washington, burglary at 2010 Messanie St.
Five Below, 5201 N. Belt Highway, burglary.
Speedy’s, 1704 Mitchell Ave.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 3227 Olive St.
Thefts reported April 16 to 26
Richard Kamler, 1115 Ridenbaugh St., burglary.
Brandon Martin, 5210 Rock Springs Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jason Winger, 1509 N. 10th St., burglary at 1513 N. 10th St.
Mark Anthony Torres, 5510 Ripley St., items stolen from vehicle.
Christopher Douglas Barnes Jr., 1811 Clay St., items stolen from vehicle at 2115 Lower Lake Road.
Arthur William Vanlear, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4312 Frederick Blvd.
William David Thompson, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4312 Frederick Blvd.
Isabelle L. Suddieth, Polson, Montana, items stolen from vehicle at 4312 Frederick Blvd.
Jason Milbourn, Ravenwood, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3019 Burnside Ave.
Shilar Pleasance, Maryville, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Burton Keith Hankins, 2203 Duncan St., burglary.
Hayley Ann Hernandez, 2905 S. 33rd Terrace, items stolen at 2727 S. Belt Highway.
Jessica Goodall, 6340 S.E. State Route A, items stolen from vehicle at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Timothy Embrey, 3414 Duncan St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported April 25 to 26
Darron Adams, Amazonia, Missouri, destruction of property at 1624 Prospect Ave.
Curtis Weston Sr., 4201 N. 31st St., destruction of property at S. 26th and Locust streets.
Wilbur May Jr., 2517 Messanie St., destruction of property at S. 26th and Locust streets.
Kevin Butler, 1401 N. 36th St., destruction of property at 1601 N. 36th St.
Brycen Maggart, 806 S. Fifth St., destruction of property at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
