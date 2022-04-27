Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses April 24 to 26

Janes Surveying, Cameron, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1218 Fifth Ave.

Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.

Gelco Corporation/C&W Services, 3902 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen.

Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.

JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.

St. Joseph Parks Department, 1920 Grand Ave.

Brothers Market, 1004 Fifth Ave.

Thefts reported April 22 to 26

Katelin Roller, 2012 Oscar St., items stolen from residence.

Michael Hill, 825 Parker St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2143 St. Joseph Ave.

Quentin Ulery, 2207 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.

Drew Harper, 1300 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at 1300 S. 11th St.

Megan Denton, 605 E. Highland Ave., items stolen from residence.

Jeffrey Black, 2550 S.E. Galvin Road, items stolen at 5708 King Hill Ave.

Quentin Chappell, 2804 Meadow Ridge Drive, items stolen at 5814 King Hill Ave.

Albert Neidel Sr., 2504 Shirley Drive, burglary.

Tina Sowards, 2602 S. 27th St., vehicle stolen.

Patricia Simpson, 1324 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen at 925 S. 14th St.

Francis Hesnault, 5701 Pickett Road, burglary at 5700 Pickett Road.

Vandalism reported April 25

St. Joseph Parks Department, 1920 Grand Ave.

Gelco Corporation/C&W Services, 3902 Gene Field Road.

Mohammad Nawaz, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1801 Frederick Ave.

