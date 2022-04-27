Thefts for April 28 Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses April 24 to 26Janes Surveying, Cameron, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1218 Fifth Ave.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway. Gelco Corporation/C&W Services, 3902 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen.Red Racks, 3025 S. Belt Highway.JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.St. Joseph Parks Department, 1920 Grand Ave.Brothers Market, 1004 Fifth Ave.Thefts reported April 22 to 26Katelin Roller, 2012 Oscar St., items stolen from residence.Michael Hill, 825 Parker St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2143 St. Joseph Ave.Quentin Ulery, 2207 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence. Drew Harper, 1300 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at 1300 S. 11th St.Megan Denton, 605 E. Highland Ave., items stolen from residence.Jeffrey Black, 2550 S.E. Galvin Road, items stolen at 5708 King Hill Ave.Quentin Chappell, 2804 Meadow Ridge Drive, items stolen at 5814 King Hill Ave.Albert Neidel Sr., 2504 Shirley Drive, burglary.Tina Sowards, 2602 S. 27th St., vehicle stolen.Patricia Simpson, 1324 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen at 925 S. 14th St.Francis Hesnault, 5701 Pickett Road, burglary at 5700 Pickett Road.Vandalism reported April 25St. Joseph Parks Department, 1920 Grand Ave.Gelco Corporation/C&W Services, 3902 Gene Field Road.Mohammad Nawaz, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1801 Frederick Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway St. Joseph Department Cameron Kansas City × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Kansas House to vote on alternative COVID treatment medications +2 Public Safety Mother of deadly shooting victim upset with case procedure +3 Education Vision Forward event at Lafayette defines problem of showing up 0:46+2 Social Services Evergy employees volunteer at Noyes Home More Local News → 1:32 Warm & Windy Wednesday 20 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
