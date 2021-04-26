Thefts reported by businesses April 21 to 24
Titan Technical Services, Frisco, Texas, items stolen from vehicle at 4502 S. 169 Highway.
LB Foster, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, items stolen from vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Culver’s 66, 3011 N. Belt Highway.
Quick Stop, 6739 Memorial Highway.
Motel 6, 3021 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported April 20 to 24
Leticia Jo Duryee, 4510 Wilshire Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 3911 Westgate Drive.
Barbara Ann Marsh, 3911 Westgate Drive, item stolen from vehicle.
Lee McAteer, Brownsboro, Texas, items stolen from vehicle at 4502 S. 169 Highway.
Cindy Hart, 2216 S. Leonard Road, items stolen at 2201 N. Leonard Road.
David Hart, 2216 S. Leonard Road, items stolen at 2201 N. Leonard Road.
Ricky Rodriguez, 1224 N. Fourth St., vehicle stolen.
Patrick Karl III, 1714 Blackwell Road, items stolen from vehicle at 2120 Mitchell Ave.
David Peterson, Albany, Missouri, items stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Penny Lynn Auxier, 6010 King Hill Ave., items stolen from residence.
Jahara Shafae Mabion, 415 Blake St., burglary.
Kristie Lea Wilson, 1614 S. Ninth St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Breonna Rena Muller, Agency, Missouri, items stolen at 1509 S. 38th St.
Brycen Tanner Mitchell, 2216 S. Leonard Road, burglary.
Traci Mitchell, 2216 S. Leonard Road, burglary.
Harold Jacobs Jr., 504 Mobile Lane, burglary at 2829 Penn St.
Demonna Latrice Daniels, 2208 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen.
Denise Black, 2316 Lovers Lane, items stolen from residence.
Melvin Higbe, 6805 Ollmeda St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Rick Ward Sr., 512 S. 15th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 6514 Ridgeway St.
Eileen McClead, Agency, Missouri, items stolen at 3301 S. 35th St.
Ian Winsor, no address provided, items stolen at 3099 Monterey St.
Mallory Bashor, Cameron, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 5010 Frederick Blvd.
Johnnie Striplin, Independence, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Shera Karsom, 1216 N. Ninth St., items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
Dawn Michelle Jones, 8126 S.E. King Hill Road, items stolen at 216 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Vandalism reported April 22 to 23
Phillip Grieshaber, 1604 Main St.
Gavin Gann, 2435 Doniphan Ave., destruction of property at 2606 Messanie St.
Rick Ward Sr., 512 S. 15th St., destruction of property at 6514 Ridgeway St.
Madison Young, 1601 Beattie St.
Kole Pennington, 1601 Beattie St.
Joseph Zippilli III, 1106 S. 17th St.
