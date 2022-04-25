Thefts for April 26 Apr 25, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses April 20 to 23Dick’s Sporting Goods, 4204 N. Belt Highway.Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway. Midwest Office Supply, 1501 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.Oats Transportation, 1306 S. 58th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.St. Joseph Tractor, 3525 Pear St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Thefts reported April 20 to 22Clayton Becker, 2404 Messanie St., vehicle stolen.Lucas Hendrix, 5424 Cranberry Hill Circle, items stolen from residence.Robin Lee Larabee, 3301 Apache Lane, items stolen from residence.Claud McClain III, 2610 Sacramento St., burglary and items stolen from residence.Andrew Gamache, Oregon, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.Jesus Samora, 2218 S. 10th St., vehicle stolen.Timothy Ebling II, 1907 Sun Valley Road, items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd. Juan Ordaz, 2419 S. 10th St., items stolen from a vehicle.Steven Imlay, 415 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen.Sheryl Hoyt, 2207 S. Ninth St., items stolen from residence.Anne Kiske, 1911 Jules St., items stolen from residence.Donna Smullin, 3436 Messanie St., items stolen from a vehicle at 777 Winner Circle.Sherry Wilson, 2201 Francis St., burglary.Tamara Bratton, 2201 Francis St., burglary.Ginny Didlo, 4502 Amazonia Road, vehicle stolen at S. 15th and Patee streets.Vandalism reported April 20 to 23Dean Starke Jr., 4302 S. Stonecrest Circle, destruction of property at 922 S. 22nd St.Oats Transportation, 1306 S. 58th St.Dylan Jones, 1510 S. 34th St.Kayona Shifflett, 304 N. Eighth St., destruction of property at 2920 N. Seventh St.Kristine Hardy, 6315 King Hill Ave., destruction of property at 903 N. Belt Highway.Magdelaina Velazquez, 1419 S. Tenth St., destruction of property at 411 E. Colorado Ave.Yanara Manrresa, 411 E. Colorado Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod Par Transportation Expressway × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News 3:01 Social Services COVID protocols encouraged adaptations for autistic people 1:43 Local News Couple works to save a Civil War-era home Local News Sunday sunshine brings residents outside to enjoy day Business Trail Theater making progress toward fall reopening More Local News → 1:06 Space Station Flying Over Us Overnight 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.