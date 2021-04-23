Thefts reported by businesses April 16 to 21
Evergy, 801 N. Woodbine Road.
All City Tow, 2209 Empire Lane, items and vehicle stolen.
Enterprise Rental Cars, 2318 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported April 12 to 20
Sheila Lavette Gibson-Morahnwanna, 1325 Mitchell Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 302 South 10th St.
Starla Kay Balabon, 3647 Gene Field Road, vehicle stolen.
Sandra Jean Thomas, 3305 John Shea Sr. Court, burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Brian Eugene Larison, Gower, Missouri, burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Shanique Lashay Buckner, 2226 Tri Level Lane, burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Michael Dwayne Hackett, Lone Jack, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
David Mitchell Gabriel, 2704 Patee St., items and vehicle stolen at 2209 Empire Lane.
Edward Vincent Nietfeld, 1415 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported April 18 to 19
All City Tow, 2209 Empire Lane.
David Mitchell Gabriel, 2704 Patee St., destruction of property at 2209 Empire Lane.
Richard Courter, 712 S. 28th St.
