Thefts reported by businesses April 20

Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.

Thefts reported April 19 to 21

Kendra Minnick, 1934 Mulberry St., burglary.

Richard Gilmore, 402 Rockwood Court, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3700 Mitchell Ave.

Madison Clinton, 2518 Flintstone Drive, items stolen from residence.

William Cooper, 218 Missouri Ave., vehicle stolen at 2312 Jules St.

Wyatt Hazelwood, 6632 Ridgeway St., items stolen from residence.

Frederick Barnes Sr., 1015 Faraon St., items stolen at 601 S. 22nd St.

Joseph Graves, 1806 Pine St., items stolen from residence.Vandalism reported April 20 to 21

Par Electric, Grantville, Kansas, destruction of property at 3701 Pettis Road.

Drew Harper, 1300 Mitchell Ave., destruction of property at 1300 S. 11th St.

