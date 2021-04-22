Thefts reported by businesses April 14 to 19
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Mosaic Medical Care, 5325 Faraon St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4928 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported April 15 to 19
Jill Vansickle, 4620 N.E. Amazonia Road, items stolen from residence.
Stephen Jackson, 4808 Crystal Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at S. Ninth and Charles streets.
Pilar Cristina Castillo, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4007 Frederick Blvd.
Randall Keith Bettes, Douglas, Wyoming, items stolen from vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Brodan James Dobrovolny, Waterville, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Heidi Nicole Shalz, Wathena, Kansas, burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Alyssa Michele Cress, 5505 S. 38th Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2318 N. Belt Highway.
Jeremy Tyler, 2323 Jules St., vehicle stolen.
William Duane Allen, 5813 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported April 14 to 20
Randall Keith Bettes, Douglas, Wyoming, destruction of property at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Walter Leroy Stufflebean Jr., 2320 S. 12th St.
Phillip Boyer, 421 N. 25th St.
Katheryn Ann Holguin, 417 W. Chestnut St.
Linda Eslinger, 323 E. Colorado Ave., destruction of property at 5116 Barbara St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.