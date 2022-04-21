Thefts Placeholder

Thefts reported by businesses April 18 to 19

Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.

Road Star Gas Station, 3215 S. 22nd St.

Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Waggoner Contracting, 601 N. 27th St., items stolen from a vehicle.

TSC, 3027 S. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported April 15 to 19

Kristie Fox, Galt, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 806 S. Belt Highway.

Laura Lee, 1823 Clay St., items stolen from residence.

Stephen Thompkins, 1805 S. Ninth St., items stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.

Travis Pratt, New Market, Missouri, items stolen at 1811 Frederick Ave.

Norman Hutchens, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.

Linda Relford, 1004 Mason Road, items stolen from residence.

Angela Rowlette, 5727 King Hill Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.

Rah-Vin Blanchard, 1407 Pacific St., items stolen at 5637 S. First St.

Taneika Dickerson, 3104 Seneca St., items stolen at 2112 S. 10th St.

Erika Sanjuan, 11601 N.E. Hurlingen Road, items stolen at 925 N. Belt Highway.

Brandon Galvin, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.

Richard Cameron, 501 Hamburg Ave., items stolen from residence.

L. Gordon, Cameron, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 4017 Frederick Blvd.

Carmiel Padgett, Bethany, Missouri, burglary at 811 S. 18th St.

Hayley Thompson, 2224 Eugene Field Road, vehicle stolen at 902 Edmond St.

Vandalism reported April 15 to 19

Jordan Riley, 3511 Robin Lane, destruction of property at 1209 N. Belt Highway.

Amanda Miller, 2615 Buehler Ave.

Brittney Brooks, 2517 Olive St.

Todd McDonnell, 2719 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 2700 S. 19th St.

