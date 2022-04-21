Thefts for April 22 Apr 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thefts reported by businesses April 18 to 19Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.Road Star Gas Station, 3215 S. 22nd St. Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.Waggoner Contracting, 601 N. 27th St., items stolen from a vehicle.TSC, 3027 S. Belt Highway.Thefts reported April 15 to 19Kristie Fox, Galt, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 806 S. Belt Highway.Laura Lee, 1823 Clay St., items stolen from residence.Stephen Thompkins, 1805 S. Ninth St., items stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.Travis Pratt, New Market, Missouri, items stolen at 1811 Frederick Ave.Norman Hutchens, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.Linda Relford, 1004 Mason Road, items stolen from residence.Angela Rowlette, 5727 King Hill Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen. Rah-Vin Blanchard, 1407 Pacific St., items stolen at 5637 S. First St.Taneika Dickerson, 3104 Seneca St., items stolen at 2112 S. 10th St.Erika Sanjuan, 11601 N.E. Hurlingen Road, items stolen at 925 N. Belt Highway.Brandon Galvin, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.Richard Cameron, 501 Hamburg Ave., items stolen from residence.L. Gordon, Cameron, Missouri, items stolen from a vehicle at 4017 Frederick Blvd.Carmiel Padgett, Bethany, Missouri, burglary at 811 S. 18th St.Hayley Thompson, 2224 Eugene Field Road, vehicle stolen at 902 Edmond St.Vandalism reported April 15 to 19Jordan Riley, 3511 Robin Lane, destruction of property at 1209 N. Belt Highway.Amanda Miller, 2615 Buehler Ave.Brittney Brooks, 2517 Olive St.Todd McDonnell, 2719 S. 19th St., destruction of property at 2700 S. 19th St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burglary Accessory Crime Criminal Law Theft Sale Nevada Fernley Selina Soderind Vandalism Item S.w. Christie Lane Ethan Blair Hosea Elementary School James Sterzinger Vehicle Blanchard Jenny Russell James Mcclain Destruction Meghan Krug Deborah Hontz Lauren Rybolt Marie Dones Missouri Robbery Timmy Wilson Jr. Goetz Credit Union S. N. Property Antoine William Electric N. Tenth Kaitlynn Marr Jerry Brady Sr. Residence Address Thomas Shaw Jr. Denise O'neal Company Commerce Ellen Johnson Oats Inc. Kyle Keely Derek Rice Street Glen Karen Smith Andrea Clark Alex Jaurez Danielle Scott-wilson Drew Patel Mod × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +5 Education Green pick at Northwest draws praise as leadership debate evolves 0:49 Local News Selecting emergency contacts vital to unexpected medical decisions Consumer St. Joseph group encourages environmental responsibility Music St. Joseph Community Chorus to conclude season on Sunday More Local News → 1:32 Wet & Warm Thursday 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.