Thefts reported by businesses April 13 to 19
Hobby Lobby, 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Simplify, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 2509 Duncan St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 1704 Mitchell Ave.
Thefts reported April 13 to 19
Bailey R. Rush, 4706 Crystal Drive, items and vehicle stolen.
Marvin Grayson, 1020 Doniphan Ave., items stolen from residence.
Seth Josef Cook, 2400 Duncan St., items stolen from a vehicle at N. 18th and Colhoun streets.
Daniel F. Kellogg, 2807 Whitman Drive, burglary.
Tiffany Griffith, 723 S. 14th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Sean Alan Cowman, 528 N. Noyes Blvd., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Wesley Burke, 4011 Hawksbury Court, items stolen from a vehicle at 2901 S. 22nd St.
Amalia Alarcon, 3840 Faraon St., burglary.
Timothy John Clark, 610 Olive St., robbery at 811 S. Sixth St.
Jill R. Wahlert, 2314 Jules St., items stolen at 809 N. 25th St.
Ian Michael Bible, 62 E. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen from residence.
Burton Keith Hankins, 2203 Duncan St., burglary.
Lincoln Si’ron Williams, 1403 S. 38th St., vehicle stolen at 730 S. 17th St.
Donna Jean James, 1303 Northwood Drive, items stolen from a vehicle at 777 Winner Circle.
Samuel Wilson Johnson, 5101 Rock Springs Road, items stolen from residence.
Robert Shawn Harper, 1202 N. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.
Kateland Michelle Phillips, 1312 S. 38th Place, items stolen at 4007 Frederick Ave.
Tiffany Nicole Galbraith, 1702 Main St., items stolen from residence.
David Anthony Osborn, 1300 S. 11th St., burglary.
Shane Alan Magers, 2324 Walnut St., vehicle stolen at 1711 Parkview Ave.
Fawn M. Wild, 1901 Savannah Ave., burglary.
Robert Michael Mendoza III, 2203 Duncan St., burglary.
Shyann Mariah Barron, 2203 Duncan St., burglary.
Curtis Lee Hughes Jr., 701 Shady Ave., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported April 5 to 19
Motel 6, 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Mark David Green Jr., 522 N. 19th St., destruction of property at 4301 Hillview Terrace.
Fredis Flores, 3301 Locust St.
Donna Jean James, 1303 Northwood Drive, destruction of property at 777 Winner Circle.
Daniela Denyse Funk, 3315 Mitchell Ave.
Samuel Wilson Johnson, 5101 Rock Springs Road.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., destruction of property at 5655 S. Fourth St.
Tamala Klingler, 1012 N. Sixth St.
Karen Bartlett, 903 S. 16th St., destruction of property at 818 S. 16th St.
Diane M. Archey, 3128 Lafayette St.
Ronald Fanning, 1027 Ridenbaugh St., destruction of property at 1002 Francis St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.