Thefts reported by businesses April 19

Mod Podge Boutique, 624 Francis St.

Thefts reported April 17 to 19

Alex Jaurez, 2206 Charles St., items and vehicle stolen at 115 S. 16th St.

Danielle Scott-Wilson, 1825 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.

Vandalism reported April 18

Tarria Hines, 2914 Lowell St.

Drew Patel, 1414 S. Belt Highway.

