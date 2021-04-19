Thefts reported by businesses April 13 to 14
Hobby Lobby, 1417 N. Belt Highway.
Simplify, Kansas City, Missouri, burglary at 2509 Duncan St.
Thefts reported April 13 to 16
Samuel Wilson Johnson, 5101 Rock Springs Road, items stolen from residence.
Robert Shawn Harper, 1202 N. 22nd St., vehicle stolen.
Kateland Michelle Phillips, 1312 S. 38th Place, items stolen at 4007 Frederick Ave.
Tiffany Nicole Galbraith, 1702 Main St., items stolen from residence.
David Anthony Osborn, 1300 S. 11th St., burglary.
Shane Alan Magers, 2324 Walnut St., vehicle stolen at 1711 Parkview Ave.
Fawn M. Wild, 1901 Savannah Ave., burglary.
Robert Michael Mendoza III, 3302 Duncan St., burglary at 2203 Duncan St.
Shyann Mariah Mendoza, 2203 Duncan St., burglary.
Curtis Lee Hughes Jr., 701 Shady Ave., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported April 5 to 13
Daniela Denyse Funk, 3315 Mitchell Ave.
Samuel Wilson Johnson, 5101 Rock Springs Road.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., destruction of property at 5655 S. Fourth St.
