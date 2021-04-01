Thefts reported by businesses March 26 to 30
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Hy-Vee Auto Detail, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Brothers Market, 1004 Fifth Ave.
Stoney Creek Hotel, 1201 N. Woodbine Road, burglary.
Thefts reported March 25 to 31
Carol J. Hartig, 316 W. Rosine St., items stolen from residence.
Scott L. Sexton, 4309 S.W. Lakefront Lane, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2101 St. Joseph Ave.
James Edward Dunn, 403 Hamburg St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1214 S. Ninth St.
Andrew L. Smith, 3301 Mandan Lane, items stolen from residence.
Rosalie Tawe Drake, 719 Hamburg St., burglary.
Raymond Frederick Heitman, 3202 Coveview Court, items stolen from residence.
Walter Leroy Stufflebean Jr., 2320 S. 122th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3921 Frederick Blvd.
Cody Ray Edwards, 2837 Penn St., items stolen from residence.
Edward Dean Warner, 815 N. 24th St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported March 30 to 31
Maddison Marie Deemer, 2730 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 509 Thompson Ave.
Edward Lee Groce III, 2405 S. 10th St., destruction of property at 6514 Ridgeway St.
