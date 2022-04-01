Thefts reported by businesses March 25 to 29
Goetz Credit Union, 1905 Howard St., items stolen at 3203 S. 22nd St.
Kohl’s, 5505 N. Belt Highway.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported March 16 to 31
Natoshia Fanning, 2514 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at 1211 N. 18th St.
Timmy Wilson Jr., 3209 S. 22nd St., items stolen at 3203 S. 22nd St.
Michala Crockett, 936 E. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen at 1702 St. Joseph Ave.
Amber Ringot, 405 Hamburg Ave., items stolen at 1415 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported March 28 to 31
First & Last Chance Bar, 1817 Garfield Ave.
Antoine William, 706 Concord Ave.
Kimberley Vaughn, 1604 Lafayette St., destruction of property at 6017 N. 23rd St.
Pinnacle Electric, 2302 Highly St., destruction of property at 3001 Eastowne Drive.
