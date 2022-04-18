Thefts reported by businesses April 12 to 15
VFW #6760, 306 Cherokee St.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported April 13 to 16
Felipe Borunda, 1408 S. Ninth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jordan Parker, 508 N. Fifth St., burglary.
Craig Westbrook, 2619 Duncan St., items stolen at 3416 Pear St.
Terry Harris, Stanberry, Missouri, robbery at 611 Angelique St.
Wayne Corkins, 904 S. Tenth St., robbery at 811 S. Sixth St.
Larry Whisenand, 2603 Mary St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported April 12 to 15
Stacy Brashear, 1326 N. 20th St.
City of St. Joseph Parks Department, 2202 Waterworks Road.
Angel Davis, 117 W. Indiana Ave.
