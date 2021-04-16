Thefts reported by businesses April 15
Bucky’s Travel Plaza, 4215 S. U.S. Highway 169.
Thefts reported April 9 to 14
Ashton Michael Pilgram, 3720 Woodland Terrace, items stolen at 777 Winners Circle.
John Tyler Laxson, Moberly, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1900 Washington Ave.
Christopher John Reynolds, 1004 Randolph St., items stolen at 1710 S. Belt Highway.
Matthew Devoe Wilson, 502 S. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported April 14 to 15
Christopher John
Reynolds, 1004 Randolph St., destruction of property at 1710 S. Belt Highway.
William Thomas Barber, 705 S. Seventh St., destruction of property at 704 Locust St.
Top Hand Management, 1713 Colhoun St., destruction of property at 704 Locust St.
