Thefts reported by businesses April 13
AT&T, 5107 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported April 9 to 14
Adam Lee Vaughn, Clarksville, Arkansas, items stolen from a vehicle at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Shea Timothy Farrell, 4005 Chesapeake Drive, items stolen from residence.
Zayne D. Allen, 838 S. 19th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4015 Frederick Blvd.
Chad William Moutray, 148 Park Lane, items stolen from a vehicle at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Rebecca Christine Garris-Goodale, 824 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Gabriel Michaels Degraeve, Casper, Wyoming, items stolen from a vehicle at 3928 Frederick Blvd.
Dina Martin, 2117 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from residence.
Byron Gorman, 2527 Messanie St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Kurt Warner, Salt Lake City, Utah, items stolen at 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Michael Tucker, 819 Richardson St., items stolen from residence.
Amanda Nicole Lewis, 629 S. Eighth St., items stolen from residence.
Phia Chanell Belgrave, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 2131 St. Joseph Ave.
Bobby Josiah Smith, 2121 S. Riverside Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Maggie Jo Chambers, 1602 Brookside Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Raven Martinez, 3321 Linda Lane, vehicle and items stolen from residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.