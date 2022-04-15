Thefts reported by businesses April 14
Dollar Tree, 2915 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported
April 12 to 14
Nina Owens, 3318 Grandview Drive, burglary.
Karen Smith, 3601 Doniphan Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Ronald Tillman, 4501A Hunters Glen, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4315 Pickett Road.
Laura Osborn, 2914 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Derek Dykes, 4326 Stonecrest Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Angela Thornton, 715 Trevillian Drive, items stolen from residence.
Corderro McTye, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 411 S. 15th St.
Tyrone Ford, 907 S. 22nd St., vehicle stolen at 501 Faraon St.
David Heise, 210 S. 10th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Cassie Jorden, 918 S. 18th St., burglary.
Elijah Olson, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Rex Noland Sr., 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Melissa Powell, 4519 S. Wilshire Drive, items stolen from a vehicle at 930 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported April 13
Andrea Clark, 3510 Seneca St.
