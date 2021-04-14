Thefts reported April 7 to 12
Eldon Allen, 1900 Washington Ave., burglary.
Rodney Revas, 917 N. Second St., items stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Courtney Nicole States, 518 Monroe St., vehicle stolen at 715 E. Highland Ave.
Barbara Pasley, 3707 Miller Road, items stolen at 802 N. Riverside Road.
Eugene Wallace, 1226 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Sarah Kay White, 2715 Olive St., items stolen from vehicle at 715 E. Highland Ave.
Jacey Wood, 2414 Jules St., vehicle stolen.
Dennis Edward Govig, 501 Virginia St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 6312 Sherman St.
Vandalism reported April 11 to 12
Tracy Wayne Dunkin, Unionville, Missouri, destruction of property at 2816 S. 21st St.
Danny Tran, 615 N. 22nd St.
Klein Motors, 1209 S. Belt Highway.
