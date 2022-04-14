Thefts reported by businesses April 13
USDA, 3915 Oakland Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported April 13
Dominic Sprague, Monroe City, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Vandalism reported April 12 to 13
Derek Rice, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at S. Eighth and Patee streets.
Shane Fleck, 801 S. Eighth St., destruction of property at S. Eighth and Patee streets.
Kelsey Sowell, 2121 S. Riverside Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.