Thefts reported by businesses April 10 to 11
Couch Motors, 2910 S. Belt Highway, burglary and vehicle stolen.
Oats Inc., 1306 S. 58th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Lovers Lane Credit Union, 1502 S. Belt Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
JC Penney, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported April 10 to 12
Steven Imlay, 415 N. 10th St., items stolen from residence.
Tania Clymer, 507 Oaktree Terrace, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1015 Seneca St.
Tania Clymer, 507 Oaktree Terrace, vehicle stolen at 622 Bon Ton St.
Yusniel Garcia, 1201 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from a vehicle.
Charity Wampler, Country Club, Missouri, items stolen at 1601 Commerce Drive.
Landon Silverman, 302 N. Third St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Kyle Keely, 1300 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories.
Lazaro Otano, 1729 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
Kari Johnson, 1905 Rosewood Terrace, items stolen from residence.
Katherine Hamlin, 202 E. Cliff St., vehicle stolen.
Larry White, 2429 S. 12th St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported April 8 to 11
Apple Bus Company, 4713 St. Joseph Ave.
Megan Spurgin, 319 E. Market St.
Ellen Johnson, 501 Parker Road, destruction of property at 5516 King Hill Ave.
Melanie Metcalf, 2628 Mary St.
Oats Inc., 1306 S. 58th St.
Kyle Keely, 1300 S. 11th St.
Ruth Matthews, Chillicothe, Missouri, destruction of property at N. Sixth and Faraon Streets.
Angel Spoonemore, 117 W. Indiana Ave.
American Family Insurance, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 4802 Mitchell Ave.
Janice Sollars, 1206 Angelique St.
