Thefts reported by businesses March 10 to April 8
Budget Rentals, 2015 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 1713 Center St.
Casey’s, 2332 S. 22nd St.
Hobby Lobby, 1417 N. Belt Highway.
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Brittany Village Apartments, 1601 N. 36th St., burglary at 1507 N. 36th St.
Thefts reported March 10 to April 11
Kalee Tahlea Wilson, 1713 Center St., vehicle stolen.
Ila M. Brazzell, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Denise Joy Henry, 4420 Maxwell Road, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Cindy Lee Becerra, 620 N. 24th St., items stolen at 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Michele D. Wickwar, 1512 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Christopher Phillip Mattson, Country Club Village, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1029 Garfield Ave.
Betty Lou Pilcher, 4421 S.W. Bethel Road, vehicle stolen at 2121 S. Riverside Road.
Reane Marie Gibson, 2929 Lafayette St., items stolen at 1500 Jules St.
Kei Nichelle Monney, 1727 Center St., vehicle stolen at 105 Arizona Ave.
Evan W. Weidmaier, 3910 Waterworks Road, vehicle stolen.
Shaun Michael Davis, 2715 Delaware St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Nichole M. Henderson, Rushville, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 5123 Lake Ave.
Patrick Charles Klein, Gower, Missouri, items stolen at 328 Felix St.
Alesia Rene Klein, Gower, Missouri, items stolen at 328 Felix St.
Robert Lee Lehew, 2821 Edmond St., vehicle stolen.
Shelly Davis, 2222 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Mary Josephine Hay, 4702 Schoolside Lane, items stolen from residence.
Michelle Ann Byrd, 3811 Beck Road, items stolen from residence.
Monica Moore, 3302 S. 30th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 2106 S. Riverside Road.
Melissa Beth Marshall, 3741 S. 11th St., items stolen from a vehicle at 3625 King Hill Ave.
Barbara Kathleen Lappin, 4 Pembroke Lane, items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported April 9 to 11
Linda Gail Grace, 5518 Savannah Road, destruction of property at 1022 Angelique St.
Randy A. McKnight, Savannah, Missouri, destruction of property at 1603 S. 14th St.
Dwayne Joseph Stagg, 3324 Renick St., destruction of property at 1015 Henry St.
Linda Ashler, 2306 Herman Ave., destruction of property at 841 S. 22nd St.
Angelique Allen, 635 Bon Ton St.
Monica Moore, 3302 S. 30th St., destruction of property at 2106 S. Riverside Road.
Laroyce J. Avery, 3022 S. 19th St.
Wood’s Mini Mart, 1334 Frederick Ave.
Lois McCrary, 609 N. 23rd St.
