Thefts reported by businesses April 5 to 8
Famous Footwear, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Reed Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 3100 S. 169 Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Abbey Woods, 5026 Faraon St.
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., items stolen at 6029 Gordon Ave.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St.
City of t. Joseph, vehicle stolen at 1900 Belle St.
Thefts reported April 4 to 7
David Lee Bigham, 2422 Messanie St., items stolen from vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Carole A. Calhoun, 6811 S.E. 80th Road, items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Richard Thomas Jackson, 2315 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Sonny Pierce, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, items stolen from vehicle at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Ginny Lynn Didlo, 4502 Amazonia Road, vehicle stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Jesus Rojas, 609 Alabama St., items stolen from residence.
Kathy Kapp, 1605 S. 32nd St., items stolen from residence.
Shannon Lee Kretzer, 306 N.E. Huntoon Road, items stolen at 3107 N. Belt Highway.
Stephen Eric Watson, 502 N. Sixth St., items stolen from residence.
Taylor Rae Moranville, 2524 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported April 4
David Lee Bigham, 2422 Messanie St., destruction of property at 3505 N. Village Drive.
