Thefts reported by businesses March 26 to 30
McFadden Construction, 3300 S. 22nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3002 S. 22nd St.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway, items and vehicle stolen.
Thefts reported March 26 to 29
Andrea Marie Reynolds, 3802 Corinth Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Cory Joseph Velvick, 2901 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Dustin James Nichols, DeKalb, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1802 McArthur Drive.
Jeffrey Schaffer, DeKalb, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 600 S. Riverside Road.
Cedric Rodriquez Clinkscales, 2121 S. Riverside Road, burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Zachary Tyler Bond, 2012 Penn St., burglary at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Trinity Lane Malott, 612 S. 11th St., items stolen at 715 N. Belt Highway.
Patricia L. Skidmore, 3302 Melody Lane, items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported March 28 to 29
Dustin James Nichols, DeKalb, Missouri, destruction of property at 1802 McArthur Drive.
Harold Leroy French, 2901 Frederick Ave.
