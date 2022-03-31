Thefts reported by businesses March 25
Goetz Credit Union, 1905 Howard St., items stolen at 3203 S. 22nd St.
Thefts reported March 16 to 25
Natoshia Fanning, 2514 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at 1211 N. 18th St.
Timmy Wilson Jr., 3209 S. 22nd St., items stolen at 3203 S. 22nd St.
Vandalism reported March 30
First & Last Chance Bar, 1817 Garfield Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.