Thefts from March 2nd to March 13th
3018 Miller Road, items stolen from residence/home.
2415 S 9th Street, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
201 S 10th Street, items stolen from motor vehicle.
619 S 13th Street. items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1229 Alabama Street, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
S 17th Street/Olive Street, items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
1805 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
1924 Sylvanie Street, items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
3601 N. Village Drive, items stolen from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
3723 Beck Road, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from parking lot/garage.
3000 Monterey Street, items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
405 N Woodbine Road, burglary at rental storage facility.
139 N Belt Highway, motor vehicle theft form parking lot/garage.
723 Alabama Street, items stolen from residence/home.
3709 N Belt Highway, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from parking lot/garage.
2101 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
1716 Howard Street, robbery at residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
304 E Kansas Ave., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from highway/road/alley.
2603 S 27th Street, items stolen from park/playground.
1218 N 3rd Street, items stolen from residence/home.
222 Sylvanie Street, motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
2404 Shirley Drive, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1016 N 16th Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
4703 S US-169 Highway, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at parking lot/garage.
2003 Walnut Street, items stolen from residence/home.
S 9th Street/Edmond Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
516 N 10th Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1917 S 24th Street, robbery at highway/road/alley.
1029 Garfield Ave., items stolen from convenience store.
1211 5th Ave., theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
601 Hall Street, burglary and breaking and entering at parking lot/garage.
2128 St. Joseph Ave., motor vehicle theft from auto dealership.
1617 Cross Street, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from parking lot/garage.
4204 N Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, items stolen from department/discount store.
2330 S 10th Street, burglary at commercial/office building.
2715 Patee Street, items stolen from residence/home.
N 19th Street/ Mulberry Street, items stolen from residence/home.
2905 St. Joseph Ave., robbery at highway/road/alley.
1013 5th Ave., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
312 Woodbine Road, burglary and breaking and entering at field/woods.
1801 Garfield Ave., burglary and breaking and entering at specialty store.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen from shopping mall.
5300 Swift Ave., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at field/woods.
601 S 22nd Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
4004 River Road, items stolen from residence/home.
1700 Alabama Street, items stolen from industrial site.
700 S 18th Street, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1902 S Belt Highway, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from parking lot/garage.
3815 Faraon Street, motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
3022 S Belt Highway, items stolen from specialty store.
1905 Pacific Street, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from residence/home.
527 S Belt Highway. burglary/breaking and entering at laundromat.
2612 S 18th Street, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from residence/home.
502 N Belt Highway, items stolen from restaurant.
215 S 4th Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1201 N Woodbine Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1109 Penn Street, burglary/breaking and entering at residence/home.
Vandalism from 03/02 to 03/13
2414 S 9th Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
422 S 22nd Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1805 St. Joseph Ave., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
202 Faraon Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
723 Alabama Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3209 Sacramento Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1801 N 22nd Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1405 Dewey Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
602 S 13th Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1510 Messanie Street, vandalism of property at church/synagogue.
3641 Gene Field Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3702 Faraon Street, vandalism of property at bank.
2004 S 17th Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
917 N 13th Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1222 S 4th Street, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
720 N Noyes Blvd., vandalism of property at rental storage facility.
1818 Clay Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
5300 Swift Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3115 Seneca Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3813 Mitchell Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2628 Olive Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1421 Penn, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
Alabama Street/Packers Ave., vandalism of property at industrial site.
6321 Grant Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
S 16th Street/Olive Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
804 Mason Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1027 Frederick Ave., vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
1116 S 26th Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
527 S Belt Highway, vandalism of property at laundromat.
N 25th Street/Union Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
3024 N 7th Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
215 S 4th Street, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
