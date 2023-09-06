Thefts reported from Aug. 21 to Sept. 3
1310 S. Riverside Road, items stolen at convenience store.
5325 Faraon St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
4702 Woodland Shores Drive, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
2301 S. 11th St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
405 N. Woodbine Road, burglary at rental storage facility.
1501 N. 3rd St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
2219 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at grocery/super market.
1006 Douglas St., items stolen at residence/home.
904 S. 10th St., items stolen at government/public building.
314 N. 17th St., burglary at highway/road/alley.
816 S. 6th St., burglary at department/discount store.
4005 Terrace Ave., items stolen from motor vehicle at residence/home.
2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen at residence/home.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen at department/discount store.
5300 Stockyards Expressway, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at parking lot/garage.
2702 Ashland Ave., items stolen at department/discount store.
2121 S. 9th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1317 Garfield Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
3811 Penn St., items stolen at residence/home.
2019 Jones St., items stolen from motor vehicle at residence/home.
901 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
4403 S. Leonard Road, items stolen at bank/savings and loan.
1717 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1429 N. 10th St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
909 Alabama St., motor vehicle theft at services/gas station.
2506 S. 18th St., robbery at residence/home.
2207 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from motor vehicle at auto dealership.
2101 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1214 Angelique St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
4013 King Hill Ave., burglary at residence/home.
2315 S. 6th St., burglary at specialty store.
1218 Angelique St., burglary at residence/home.
1301 N. 22nd St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1118 S. 16th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
5805 Steven Drive, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
3617 Gene Field Road, motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
1413 Southwest Lover Lake Road, motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
3807 King Hill Ave., items stolen from motor vehicle at residence/home.
1408 S. 14th St., motor vehicle theft.
Vandalism reported from Aug. 21 to Sept. 3
5325 Faraon St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1317 Garfield Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
401 Felix St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
314 N. 17th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2901 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property.
512 Lee St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
S. 4th St./Sacramento St., vandalism of property at field/woods.
3448 Messanie St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
714 N. 22nd St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
5020 Mockingbird Lane, vandalism of property at residence/home.
705 S. 31st St., vandalism of property at school.
3705 Sylvanie St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
630 Powell St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.