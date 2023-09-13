Thefts reported from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11
2506 South St., robbery at residence/home.
2207 North Belt Highway, theft from motor vehicle at auto dealership.
1214 Angelique St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
1616 Weisenborn Road, items stolen at residence/home.
1508 Jules St., burglary at residence/home.
3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
4013 King Hill Avenue, burglary at residence/home.
1218 Angelique Street, burglary at residence/home.
1922 North 3rd St., items stolen at residence/home.
1712 Francis St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1301 North 22nd St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
416 North 7th St., items stolen at residence/home.
1118 South 16th Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
2408 South 19th St., larceny at highway/road/alley.
5805 Steven Drive, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
3617 Gene Field Road, motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
1413 Southwest Lower Lake Road, motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
U.S. 36 Highway and South 22nd St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
3807 King Hill Avenue, items stolen at residence/home.
113 Massachusetts St., burglary at residence/home.
910 Francis St., items stolen at restaurant.
1408 South 14th St., motor vehicle theft.
320 South Belt Highway, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1201 North Woodbine Road, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
515 North St., items stolen at hotel/motel.
1202 Heartland Road, burglary at drug store/ doctor's office.
2800 Stockyards Expressway, items stolen at industrial site.
2607 Frederick Avenue, items stolen at convenience store.
3022 South Belt Highway, items stolen at department/discount store.
4015 King Hill Avenue, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
4702 King Hill Avenue, items stolen at convenience store.
302 Messanie St., burglary at commercial/office building.
2717 South 22nd St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
77 Francis St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
2209 Empire Lane, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
6323 Sherman St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1300 South 11th St., burglary at commercial/office building.
South 18th St./Olive St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
2302 Highly St., items stolen at commercial/office building.
1905 South 20th St., items stolen at residence/home.
723 South 8th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1909 South 12th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
2721 Maurice Drive, items stolen at residence/home.
137 North Belt Highway, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
2603 Ashland Ave., burglary at residence/home.
2504 South Belt Highway, burglary at auto dealership.
1334 Frederick Avenue, shoplifting at convenience store.
3405 South 40th Terrace, items stolen at residence/home.
3008 Burnside Avenue, items stolen at residence/home.
2302 South 11th St., robbery at bar/nightclub.
4201 North Belt Highway, items stolen at department/discount store.
3025 South Belt Highway, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1415 North 24th St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
Vandalism reported from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11
3705 Sylvanie St., vandalism at highway/road/alley.
4702 Green Acres Road, vandalism of property at jail/prison.
630 Powell St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1511 North 36th St., vandalism of property.
2210 Faraon St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
302 Messanie St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
South 22nd St./Olive St., vandalism of property.
2702 Ashland Avenue, vandalism of property at specialty store.
South 10th St./Charles St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
5706 Lake Ave., vandalism of property at government/public building.
3222 Mitchell Ave., vandalism of property at specialty store.
1409 Village Drive, vandalism of property at drug store/doctor's office/hospital.
802 South Street, vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
2606 Felix Street, vandalism of property at residence/home.
202 South 15th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
412 East Highland Ave., vandalism of property at school.
2121 South Riverside Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
4213 Frederick Ave., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
901 Heartland Road, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2318 Hillside Lane, vandalism of property.
