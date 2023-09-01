Thefts reported
from Aug. 16 to Aug. 28
1708 S. 12th St., items stolen at residence/home.
2015 Clay St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
1510 Duncan St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
1002 N. 4th St., items stolen at bank/savings and loan.
5707 Lake Ave., items stolen at services/gas station.
906 Powell St., burglary at residence/home.
4706 N. Heatherwood Drive, items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
1525 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at convenience store.
1300 S. 11th St., items stolen at residence/home.
628 Powell St., items stolen at residence/home.
3625 Gene Field Road, items stolen at residence/home.
201 S. 10th St., items stolen at residence/home.
1824 Mitchell Ave., motor vehicle theft a residence/home.
728 N. 25th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
6405 S. 25th St., items stolen from motor vehicle at residence/home.
4317 Stonecrest Drive, items stolen at residence/home.
1505 N. 36th St., items stolen at residence/home.
Lover’s Lane and Northwest Parkway, items stolen at construction site.
1609 Main St., items stolen at residence/home.
210 N. 8th St., items stolen at residence/home.
3416 Pear St., burglary at storage facility.
724 N. 22nd St., items stolen at drug store/doctor’s office/hospital.
2717 Walnut St., items stolen at residence/home.
2315 Felix St., burglary at residence/home.
602 Francis St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at parking lot/garage.
2143 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at convenience store.
1617 Cross St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
3016 S. 19th St., items stolen at residence/home.
730 S. 14th St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
501 Faraon St., robbery at residence/home.
402 S. Noyes Boulevard, items stolen at government/public building.
201 Arizona St., burglary at residence/home.
2209 Union St., robbery at Hwy./road/alley.
S. 26th St./Olive St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
4201 N. Belt Hwy., shoplifting at grocery/super market.
2811 N. Belt Hwy., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
917 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen at hotel/motel.
4725 Easton Road, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
3417 Monterey St., items stolen at residence/home.
3601 N. Village Drive, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
5325 Faraon St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1614 Pat Drive, items stolen from motor vehicle at Hwy./road/alley.
1322 Grand Ave., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
1441 N. 12th St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
2906 Charles St., items stolen from motor vehicle at Hwy./road/alley.
4702 Woodland Shores Drive, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
2301 S. 11th St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
405 N. Woodbine Road, burglary at rental storage facility.
Vandalism reported
from Aug. 16 to Aug. 28
181 West Walter Lane, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3001 Karnes Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
210 N. 8th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3523 St. Joseph Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1509 N. St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2317 Union St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
420 N. 24th St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
2619 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
2017 Pacific St., vandalism of property a Hwy./road/alley.
530 N. 24th St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
3302 S. Belt Hwy., vandalism of property at specialty store.
2315 Felix St., vandalism of property at construction site.
1705 N. 36th St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1202 Heartland Drive, vandalism of property at community center.
212 East Linn St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3504 N. Belt Hwy., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
107 S. 6th St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
911 Frederick Ave., vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
211 N. 21st St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2209 Union St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1317 Garfield Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
401 Felix St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
