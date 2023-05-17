Thefts reported from May 4 to May 15
139 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from specialty store.
2015 Jones St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
302 S. 3rd St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
600 S. 6th St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence/home.
2024 S. 10th St., motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
218 Wilmer Lane, items stolen from residence/home.
2212 Huntoon Road, burglary at residence/home.
201 Arizona Ave., items stolen from residence/home.
3302 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
1611 S. 24th St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
611 Garden St., items stolen from residence/home.
624 E. Missouri Ave., items stolen from residence/home.
5620 King Hill Ave., robbery at residence/home.
2209 Union St., burglary at residence/home.
1922 Dewey Ave., items stolen from residence/home.
611 E. Lake Blvd., burglary at residence/home.
802 S. 19th St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3004 Burnside Ave., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3928 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3416 Pear St., items stolen from rental storage facility.
3901 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
1204 N. 22nd St., burglary.
4302 W. Hillview Circuit, items stolen from residence/home.
903 Lincoln St., items stolen from residence/home.
1627 Frederick Ave., motor vehicle theft at restaurant.
800 N. 3rd St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
2809 S. 33rd Terrace, burglary at residence/home.
500 Blake St., items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
116 N. 13th St., items stolen from residence/home.
1005 N. 6th St., burglary at residence/home.
5108 Barbara St., items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
3420 Messanie St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1102 Corby St., burglary at residence/home.
2943 Jules St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1218 Powell St., items stolen from residence/home.
1325 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
622 Francis St., items stolen from specialty store.
1801 Faraon St., burglary at residence/home.
307 N. 16th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
618 Blake St., burglary at residence/home.
2716 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence/home.
2423 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from convenience store.
3324 Locust St., items stolen from residence/home.
1315 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from motor vehicle.
3202 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1020 Roosevelt Ave., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
Vandalism reported from May 4 to May 15
3102 S. 11th St., vandalism of property.
2411 Shirley Drive, vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
2811 S. 11th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
4003 King Hill Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
611 E. Lake Blvd., vandalism of property at residence/home.
5701 Pickett Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
2809 S. 33rd Terrace, vandalism of property at residence/home.
4000 Waterworks Road, vandalism of property.
1315 S. Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
Kentucky St./Grant St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
312 N. Noyes Blvd., vandalism of property at residence/home.
4300 Huntoon Road, vandalism of property at government/public building.
