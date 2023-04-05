Thefts reported from March 22 to April 3
1707 Garfield Ave., burglary at commercial/office building.
2720 Duncan St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
6322 Washington St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
3601 Mitchell Ave., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
5325 Faraon St., items stolen from drug store/doctor's office/hospital.
917 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3234 Seneca St., items stolen from residence/home.
922 S. 14th St., items stolen from residence/home.
412 Virginia St., items stolen from residence/home.
2621 N. 29th St., theft from motor vehicle at residence/home.
2319 Charles St.. theft from motor vehicle at residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting at department/discount store.
1018 Ridenbaugh St., burglary at residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting at department/discount store.
2727 Riverside Road, theft from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
4414 S. 40th St., theft of motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
2212 Huntoon Road, burglary at parking lot/garage.
5325 Faraon St., items stolen from drug store/doctor's office/hospital.
221 Fleeman St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
510 Virginia St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
5201 N. Belt Highway, burglary at specialty store.
1812 S. 24th St., motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting at grocery/super market.
1216 S. 9th St., items stolen from residence/home.
2902 N. 12th St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
3805 Sherman Ave.. burglary at rental storage facility.
2701 Monteigne Lane, theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
5118 Faraon St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
816 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence/home.
613 E Walter Lane, burglary at residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting at department/discount store.
205 Harvard St., theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
2732 Felix St., items stolen from residence/home.
2501 S. Noyes Boulevard, burglary at residence/home.
613 Atchison St., items stolen.
3702 Frederick Ave., shoplifting at department/discount store.
2415 S. 11th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1222 S. 4th St., motor vehicle theft at industrial site.
S. 13th St./Lafayette St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
3605 S.. Belt Highway, motor vehicle theft at specialty store.
1329 Cudmore Ave., theft from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
1522 Frankie Lane, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3805 Sherman Ave., burglary at rental storage facility.
6649 Sherman St., burglary at residence/home.
3901 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting at department/ discount store.
6406 Sherman St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
5302 Stockyards Expressway, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1824 S. 38th St., items stolen from residence/home.
208 E Highland Ave., burglary at residence/home.
2905 S. 19th St., items stolen from residence/home.
3901 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting from specialty store.
1617 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from restaurant.
221 Fleeman St., items stolen from residence/home.
3924 Pettis Road, items stolen from industrial site.
1321 N. 22nd St., theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
723 S. 10th St., burglary at residence/home.
1701 N. Belt highway, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence/home.
3921 Frederick Ave., items stolen from services/gas station.
3702 Frederick Ave., shoplifting at shopping mall.
3022 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting at grocery/super market.
2001 Messanie St., items stolen from bar/nightclub.
3301 S. 35th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery/super market.
4201 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting at grocery/super market.
333 N. Ryans Way, items stolen from residence/home.
1201 N. 8th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1706 Howard St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
1610 Frankie Lane, items stolen from residence/home.
1100 Corby Parkway, motor vehicle theft at construction site.
302 Oak Tree Terrace, items stolen from ATM separate from bank.
Vandalism reported from from March 22 to April 3
1707 Garfield Ave.. vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
203 N. 31st St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2330 S. 15th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3234 Seneca St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3244 Lafayette St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
2409 Elephant Trail, vandalism of property at residence/home.
5815 Pleasant Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2817 Duncan St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
601 Garden St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3605 S. Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
6649 Sherman St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3227 Olive St., vandalism of property at elementary/secondary school.
3708 Faraon St., vandalism of property at specialty store.
611 Angelique St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2200 Northeast Parkway, vandalism of property at park/playground.
201 N. Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1707 Garfield Ave., vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
