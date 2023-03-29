Thefts reported from March 17 to March 27
1514 Third Ave., burglary at residence/home.
3500 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from park/playground.
1021 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
3924 Pettis Road, items stolen from specialty store.
3018 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1201 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from hotel/motel.
4601 S. Leonard Road, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at parking lot/garage,
3115 Renick St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, shoplifting at department/discount store.
1700 Bluff View Road, items stolen from highway/road/alley.
2804 Penn St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
1826 S. 12th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
318 E. Kansas St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
622 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence/home.
917 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
6228 Sherman St., motor vehicle theft and burglary from residence/home.
1305 N. 4th St., burglary at services/gas station.
1206 Grand Ave., shoplifting at services/gas station.
3022 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting at department/discount store.
58 E. Hyde Park Ave., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
3805 Frederick Ave., items stolen from services/gas station.
4130 Preston Drive, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
2811 S. 36th St., items stolen from residence/home.
1120 Edmond St., burglary at residence/home.
428 E. Missouri Ave., items stolen from residence/home.
214 Yale St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
720 Faraon St., burglary at residence/home.
5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from department/discount store.
5114 St. Joseph Ave., motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
3702 Frederick Ave., shoplifting from shopping mall.
3099 Monterey St., items stolen from park/playground.
2512 Oak St., burglary at residence/home.
320 Edmond St., items stolen from services/gas stations
1522 S. 25th St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
125 S. 20th St., motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
3500 S. 22nd St., motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
2207 N. Belt Highway, motor vehicle theft from auto dealership.
1510 Lafayette St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
3601 Mitchell Ave., motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
3017 S. 18th St., burglary at residence/home.
622 N. Noyes Boulevard, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1306 S. 26th St., items stolen from residence/home.
5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
917 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3015 Union St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
3234 Seneca St., items stolen from residence/home.
412 Virginia St., items stolen from residence/home.
2621 N. 29th St., theft from motor vehicle at residence/home.
2319 Charles St., items stolen from motor vehicle at residence/home.
1018 Ridenbaugh St., burglary at residence/home.
Vandalism reported from March 12 to March 27th
North 12th Street/Fifth Avenue, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
137 N. Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
415 Woodson St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
310 S. 3rd St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1305 N. 4th St., vandalism of property at services/gas station.
449 N 17th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1120 Edmond St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1611 N 36th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
724 N. 22nd St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
3017 S. 18th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2618 Seneca St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1300 S. 29th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
402 S. 17th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1413 Ridenbaugh St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2422 Penn St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
3017 S. 18th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
203 N. 31st St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2330 S. 15th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3234 Seneca St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
