Thefts reported from
Feb. 27 to March 6
3303 Mohawk Lane, motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
1801 N. 36th St., items stolen from residence/home.
3702 Frederick Ave., shoplifting at department store/discount store.
3605 Gene Field Road, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from parking lot/garage.
1229 Alabama St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
2143 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen from gas station.
2422 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence/home.
910 Francis St., robbery at restaurant.
627 N. 25th St., items stolen from residence/home.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, shoplifting at department/discount store.
428 E. Missouri Ave., items stolen from specialty store.
3815 Frederick Ave., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
318 W. Valley St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at highway/road/alley.
206 N. Noyes Blvd., burglary and motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
2522 Olive St., theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
515 Alabama St., motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
3026 Angelique St., items stolen from motor vehicle at residence/home.
4213 Frederick Ave., items stolen from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
1812 Francis St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from highway/road/alley.
5026 Faraon St., items stolen from nursing home.
6302 Grant St., items stolen from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
2617 Faraon St., items stolen from residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting from specialty store.
3214 S. 42nd St., burglary at residence/home.
4201 N. Belt Highway, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from parking lot/garage.
3107 N. Belt Highway, theft from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
917 N. Woodbine Road, theft from motor vehicle at hotel/motel.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen from grocery/super market.
4201 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting from department/discount store.
6911 Ollmeda St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from highway/road/alley.
604 N. 27th St., items stolen from residence/home.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, motor vehicle theft from residence/home.
5201 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting from specialty store.
2613 Olive St., motor vehicle theft from highway/road/alley.
1805 St. Joseph Ave., theft from motor vehicle.
139 N. Belt Highway, motor vehicle theft from parking lot/garage.
723 Alabama St., items stolen from residence/home.
3018 Miller Road, items stolen from residence/home.
2415 S. 9th St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
201 S. 10th St., theft from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
619 S. 13th St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
3723 Beck Road, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from parking lot/garage.
S. 17th St., theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
1229 Alabama St., items stolen from parking lot/garage.
3601 N. Village Drive, theft from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
3000 Monterey St., theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
2101 St. Joseph Ave., theft from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
3709 N. Belt Highway, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from parking lot/garage.
Vandalism from
Feb. 27 to March 6
2628 S. 10th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
2522 Olive St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
6320 Grant St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
917 N. Woodbine Road, vandalism of property at hotel.
2717 Duncan St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1805 St. Joseph Ave., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
2502 Faraon St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
723 Alabama St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2415 S. 9th St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
422 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
3209 Sacramento St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
