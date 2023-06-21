Thefts reported from June 4 to June 17
6739 Memorial Highway, items stolen at convenience store.
2943 Jules Street, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
417 N. 27th Street, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
3203 Sacramento Street, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
4204 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at department/discount store.
3101 Jules Street, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
3010 S. 36th Street, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, shoplifting at specialty store.
3907 Williamsbrook Street. items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1209 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at restaurant.
3224 Lafayette Street, items stolen at residence/home.
5201 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting from grocery/super market.
2207 N. Belt Highway, motor vehicle theft at specialty store.
3304 Locust Street, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
4429 Paseo Drive, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
1300 S. 11th Street, items stolen at residence/home.
2822 Monterey Street, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
1714 Blackwell Road, items stolen at residence/home.
501 N. 29th Street, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
5118 Faraon Street, items stolen.
4009 Gene Field Road, items stolen at residence/home.
1714 S. 28th Street, items stolen at residence/home.
69 Empire Lane, items stolen at residence/home.
818 Mansfield Road, items stolen.
2632 Jules Street, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
3099 Monterey Street, items stolen at park/playground.
2712 Locust Street, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
67 Leopard Circle, items stolen at residence/home.
2822 Lovers Lane, items stolen at residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting at grocery/super market.
3702 Frederick Avenue, items stolen at shopping mall.
1216 S. 9th Street, items stolen at residence/home.
2419 Angelique Street, items stolen at highway/road.
115 Fulkerson Street, items stolen at residence/home.
1812 St. Joseph Avenue, items stolen at school.
4215 S. 169 Highway, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
2722 Seneca Street, items stolen at residence/home.
4201 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting at grocery/super market.
5505 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at department/discount store.
2607 Frederick Avenue, items stolen at convenience store.
2616 Patee Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
614 Hardin Street, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
3901 Oakland Avenue, items stolen.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, items stolen at department/discount.
2419 Jackson Street, items stolen at residence/home.
1417 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting at specialty store.
2517 S. 19th Street, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
2618 S. 15th Street, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
Vandalism reported from June 4 to June 17
3323 ST JOSEPH AVE Grocery/Super Market DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/04/2023 06:36:46
1016 MAIN ST Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/07/2023 09:24:56
2812 BLACKWELL RD Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/07/2023 23:40:43
4320 COMMONWEALTH DR Parking Lot/Garage DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/08/2023 19:49:43
2807 LAFAYETTE ST Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/09/2023 03:18:25
302 S BELT HIGHWAY Commercial/Office Building DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/09/2023 17:38:12
5201 N BELT HWY Parking Lot/Garage DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/11/2023 00:55:15
202 W COLORADO AVE Highway/Road/Alley DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/11/2023 12:33:00
6401 MEMORIAL HWY Services/Gas Station DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/11/2023 22:20:54
2405 S 10TH ST Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/12/2023 05:43:14
1100 5TH AVE Construction Site DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/12/2023 11:22:44
1015 FARAON ST Highway/Road/Alley DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/12/2023 15:41:43
1714 S 28TH ST Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/12/2023 21:48:38
2602 EDMOND ST School-Elementary/Secondary DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/12/2023 11:27:29
6301 S 9TH ST Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/13/2023 12:56:06
2518 S 18TH ST Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/13/2023 16:10:59
428 N 17TH ST Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/14/2023 21:26:27
4802 MITCHELL AVE Commercial/Office Building DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/15/2023 08:26:10
4201 N BELT HWY Parking Lot/Garage DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/15/2023 10:54:15
3022 S BELT HWY Parking Lot/Garage DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/15/2023 22:24:14
1332 S 24TH ST Residence/Home DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/16/2023 05:00:48
1417 N BELT HWY Specialty Store DESTRUCTION/DAMAGE/VANDALISM OF PROPERTY 06/17/2023 13:14:00
