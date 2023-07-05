Thefts reported from May 23 to June 7
1307 Penn St., theft from motor vehicle at Hwy./road/alley.
1002 Francis St., items stolen from residence/home.
711 N. 23rd St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
W. Highland Ave./Dewey Ave., items stolen.
2320 N. 18th St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
3014 Edmond St., burglary at residence/home.
2301 S. 28th St., items stolen at bank/savings and loan.
2919 N. 9th St., items stolen at residence/home.
803 S. 38th St., items stolen at residence/home.
2911 Renick St., items stolen at residence/home.
3649 Gene Field Road, motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
809 N. 22nd St., items stolen at grocery/super market.
2214 Bateley St., items stolen at residence/home.
5201 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
2209 Union St., items stolen residence/home.
4215 S. 69 Hwy., items stolen at convenience store.
5105 Mockingbird Lane, items stolen at residence/home.
711 N. 24th St., burglary at residence/home.
2907 N. 39th Terrace, items stolen at residence/home.
1906 N. 32nd St., items stolen at residence/home.
439 S. Belt Hwy., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
2817 N. 6th St., items stolen at residence/home.
1105 S. 39th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
106 S. Belt Hwy., items stolen at specialty store.
1414 Lion Road, items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
1000 Messanie St., items stolen at residence/home.
211 W. Chestnut St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
1100 5th Ave., items stolen at construction site.
304 N. 8th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1314 S. 24th St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
2214 N. 7th St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
605 N. Leonard Road, items stolen at residence/home.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen at department/discount store.
3022 S. Belt Hwy., shoplifting at specialty store.
2602 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at bar/nightclub.
1102 Corby St., motor vehicle theft and items stolen at residence/home.
1305 N. 13th St., items stolen at residence/home.
2326 S. 12th St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
3117 Bristol St., items stolen at residence/home.
3209 Creek Stone Court, items stolen at residence/home.
428 N. 17th St., items stolen at residence/home.
820 Powell St., items stolen at residence/home.
1215 Grand Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
4107 Cook Road, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1714 Faraon St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
1704 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at convenience store.
2607 Frederick Ave., items stolen at convenience store.
1524 Faraon St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
2401 Doniphan Ave., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
3601 N. Village Drive, items stolen at residence/home.
1322 Olive St., burglary at residence/home.
77 Francis St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
1325 S. Belt Hwy., items stolen at commercial/office building.
514 E. Kansas St., burglary at residence/home.
Patee St./S. 10th St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
1824 Pacific St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1300 S. 11th St., items stolen at residence/home.
1007 N. 22nd St., items stolen at residence/home.
1908 Pacific St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
909 Alabama St., items stolen at convenience store.
4204 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at department/discount store.
Vandalism reported from May 23 to June 7
1307 Penn St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
S. 26th St./Messanie St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
2707 Folsom St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2302 S. 11th St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
3448 Messanie St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2015 S. Belt Hwy., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1110 N. 13th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
302 S. 15th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2110 Walnut St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
1201 Angelique St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
729 N. 24th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1102 Corby St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1102 S. 16th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
904 Edmond St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
5402 Long View Drive, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
3427 Scott St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
526 Kentucky St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2301 S. Riverside Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
2915 N. Belt Hwy., vandalism of property at grocery/super market.
2313 Lower Lake Road, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2220 N. 22nd St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1418 Locust St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
502 E. Missouri Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
