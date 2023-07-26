Thefts reported from July 14 to July 24
1901 Faraon St., items stolen at residence/home.
201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at grocery/super market.
3803 Charles St., items stolen at residence/home.
1918 Frederick Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
6303 Washington St., items stolen at residence/home.
1602 Buckingham St., items stolen.
2600 Southwest Parkway. items stolen at field/woods.
2929 Lafayette St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
27 E. Valley St., items stolen at residence/home.
409 N. 20th St., burglary at residence/home.
6415 King Hill Ave., robbery at specialty store.
2922 Olive St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
1418 N. 2nd St., items stolen at residence/home.
3805 Sherman Ave., items stolen at rental storage facility.
2121 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
5307 Stockyards Expressway, items stolen.
1004 N. 18th St., items stolen at residence/home.
320 N. 10th St., items stolen at commercial/office building.
1300 S. 11th St., items stolen at residence/home.
2401 N. 35th St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
3718 Woodlawn Terrace, items stolen at residence/home.
822 Hall St., burglary at residence/home.
5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at department/discount store.
N. 22nd St., robbery at highway/road/alley.
5518 King Hill Ave., burglary at residence/home.
2728 Messanie St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1804 S. Belt Highway, burglary at services/gas station.
1801 N.W. Panigot Road, items stolen at residence/home.
319 Blake St., items stolen at residence/home.
2714 Bishop Road, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1601 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at restaurant.
4013 King Hill Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
2921 N. Belt Highway, burglary at abandoned/condemned structure.
1311 S. 16th St., burglary at residence/home.
4001 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at bank/savings and loan.
3928 Frederick Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1417 Lower Lake Road, items stolen at industrial site.
3107 Frederick Ave., item stolen at drug store/doctor's office/hospital.
1201 N. Woodbine Road, theft from motor vehicle at parking lot/garage.
810 S. 13th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
3906 Oakland Ave., items stolen at government/public building.
201 S. 10th St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
3409 Duncan St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1510 Dewey Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
4201 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting at grocery/super market.
5405 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
2205 S. Riverside Road, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1906 Wayne Drive, burglary at residence/home.
1704 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at convenience store.
3615 Faraon St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, items stolen at department/discount store.
4826 Frederick Ave., items stolen.
S. 22nd St./Seneca St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
1921 Union St., burglary at residence/home.
529 S. 15th St., items stolen at residence/home.
N. 7th St./Corby St., robbery at highway/road/alley.
2308 S. 7th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
2525 Messanie St., items stolen at residence/home.
116 Tucker St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
2219 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at grocery/super market.
1817 S. 11th St., burglary at residence/home.
4204 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting at department/discount store.
3301 Burnside Ave., robbery at residence/home.
2302 S. 11th St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
821 S. 19th St., items stolen.
2216 N. 3rd St., items stolen at residence/home.
1334 Buchanan Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
2811 Pembroke Lane, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1517 S. 38th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1302 N. 24th St., items stolen at residence/home.
1802 Prospect Ave., burglary at residence/home.
1829 Jones St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1619 N. 10th St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
208 N. 22nd St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
1011 S. Belt Highway, items stolen at convenience store.
3601 Gene Field Road, motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
2212 Penn St., items stolen at residence/home.
Vandalism reported from July 14 to July 24
2916 Renick St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
203 E. Valley St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
5609 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2707 Locust St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2001 S. 17th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1202 Angelique St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1320 Frederick Ave., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1607 N. 36th St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2403 Francis St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
102 N. Woodbine Road, vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
2410 Oak St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
803 N. 13th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1510 Dewey Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
5508 Beechwood Blvd, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3406 E. Lantern Lane, vandalism of property at residence/home.
113 N. 17th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
509 E. Kansas St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1002 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
4204 N. Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1219 Lincoln St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
714 N. 24th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.