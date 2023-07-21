Thefts reported
from July 4 to July 17
202 E. Valley St., items stolen at residence/home.
2701 Southwest Parkway, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at parking lot/garage.
2917 Sylvanie St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
6000 Corporate Drive, items stolen at construction site.
2929 Lafayette St., motor vehicle theft at drug store/doctor’s office/hospital.
N. 13th St. and Frederick Ave., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
3438 Messanie St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
5518 King Hill Ave., burglary at residence/home.
2903 Angelique St., items stolen at residence/home.
137 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at department/discount store.
3519 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen.
6420 Carnegie St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
3217 Mark Twain Drive, items stolen at residence/home.
3629 Doniphan Ave., burglary at residence/home.
1818 Clay St., items stolen at residence/home.
507 E. Kansas Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
1215 S. 18th St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
2203 Pike St., items stolen at residence/home.
U.S. 36 Hwy., items stolen at construction site.
613 Hardin St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
1102 Corby St., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at Hwy./road/alley.
2630 Faraon St., items stolen.
822 Harmon St., items stolen.
2027 S. 36th St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
2919 Locust St., items stolen at residence/home.
6520 Brown St., items stolen at residence/home.
201 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at grocery/super market.
411 Jules St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
4201 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at department/discount store.
4021 Frederick Ave., robbery at hotel/motel.
820 Harmon St., items stolen at residence/home.
525 Jules St., items stolen at government/public building.
813 W. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
5304 Pryor Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
S. 11th St./Garfield Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
6520 Brown St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
5201 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at residence/home.
1314 Douglas St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1334 Frederick Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
5505 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at department/discount store.
1901 N. 3rd St., burglary at residence/home.
1803 N. 36th St., items stolen at residence/home.
3417 S. 22nd St., shoplifting at department/discount store.
2500 S. 6th St., items stolen at construction site.
404 Massachusetts St., items stolen at residence/home.
4201 N. Belt Hwy., shoplifting at department/discount store.
901 Felix St., items stolen at residence/home.
3928 Frederick Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
King Hill Ave./Alabama St., motor vehicle theft and robbery at Hwy./road/alley.
2138 S. 12th St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
3022 S. Belt Hwy., items stolen at department/discount store.
2001 N. 34th Terrace, items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
3223 Scott St., items stolen at residence/home.
2701 S. Belt Hwy., items stolen at bank/savings and loan.
5811 S. 22nd St., items stolen at residence/home.
1901 Faraon St., items stolen at residence/home.
4201 N. Belt Hwy., shoplifting at grocery/super market.
201 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at grocery/super market.
3803 Charles St., items stolen at residence/home.
2500 Huntoon Road, items stolen at residence/home.
1103 Randolph St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
6201 S. 25th St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
629 N. Belt Hwy., theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at parking lot/garage.
633 N. 22nd St., robbery at residence/home.
1918 Frederick Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
6303 Washington St., items stolen at residence/home.
1602 Buckingham St., items stolen.
2600 Southwest Parkway, items stolen.
1612 Vernon St., items stolen and motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
417 Mobile Lane, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
27 E. Valley St., items stolen at residence/home.
409 N. 20th St., burglary at residence/home.
6415 King Hill Ave., robbery at specialty store.
2922 Olive St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
1418 N. 22nd St., items stolen at residence/home.
301 N. 36th St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
3805 Sherman Ave., items stolen at rental storage facility.
2121 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1004 N. 18th St., items stolen at residence/home.
320 N. 10th St., items stolen at commercial/office building.
1300 S. 11th St., items stolen at residence/home.
2401 N. 35th St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
Vandalism reported
from July 4 to July 17
1101 Northwood Drive, vandalism of property at residence/home.
5214 Savannah Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
Messanie St./Warsaw Ave., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
921 N. 13th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1803 N. 3rd St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1300 S. 11th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
215 W. Indiana Ave., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
2539 S. 13th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2513 N. 17th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2916 Renick St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
203 E. Valley St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
5609 S. 2nd St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2707 Locust St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1723 Francis St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
2001 S. 17th St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
1202 Angelique St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1320 Frederick Ave., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1607 N. 36th St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2403 Francis St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
102 N. Woodbine Road, vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
