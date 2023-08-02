Thefts reported from July 20 to July 31
1201 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
3323 St. Joseph Ave., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
529 S. 15th St., items stolen at residence/home.
2525 Messanie St., items stolen at residence/home.
1817 S. 11th St., burglary at residence/home.
3500 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at park/playground.
821 S. 19th St., items stolen.
2216 N. 3rd St., items stolen at residence/home.
1302 N. 24th St., items stolen at residence/home.
1802 Prospect Ave., burglary at residence/home.
1829 Jones St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
1619 N. 10th St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
208 N. 22nd St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
1520 S. 26th St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
2206 S. 11th St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
1011 S. Belt Hwy., items stolen at convenience store.
3018 Morningside Drive, items stolen at residence/home.
3601 Gene Field Road, motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
2212 Penn St., items stolen at residence/home.
1439 N. 15th St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
2601 Galvin Road, items stolen at residence/home.
1911 Messanie St., items stolen at residence/home.
715 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at restaurant.
1702 St. Joseph Ave., shoplifting at grocery/super market.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories at parking lot/garage.
1203 N. 6th St., items stolen at commercial/office building.
124 Countryside Lane, items stolen at residence/home.
2414 Blackwell Road, items stolen at residence/home.
1100 Frederick Ave., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
4722 S.E. U.S. Hwy., items stolen at commercial/office building.
1402 S. 14th St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1623 Douglas St., burglary at residence/home.
5201 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at department/discount store.
706 N. 19th St., burglary at residence/home.
1712 Francis St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
412 E. Highland Ave., burglary at elementary/secondary school.
3815 Faraon St., items stolen at construction site.
4703 Chapel Lane, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
321 Middleton St., items stolen at residence/home.
401 E. Hyde Park Ave., items stolen at convenience store.
1502 Karnes Road, burglary at government/public building.
530 N. 24th St., items stolen at residence/home.
1300 S. 10th St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1015 Faraon St., items stolen at residence/home.
1225 Francis St., items stolen at church/synagogue.
3517 Doniphan Ave., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
3117 Seneca St., items stolen at residence/home.
2715 S. 6th St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
2511 Pear St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
2506 Meadow Ridge Drive, items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
5509 Valley View Drive, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1209 S. 23rd St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
5302 Sherman St., items stolen at residence/home.
1704 Mitchell Ave., shoplifting at convenience store.
2219 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at grocery/super market.
315 S. 6th St., burglary at commercial/office building.
2421 Rock Island St., items stolen.
404 Massachusetts St., items stolen at residence/home.
100 N. 4th St., items stolen at community center.
2121 Berkshire Drive, items stolen at residence/home.
2702 S. 22nd St., burglary at residence/home.
2617 Mulberry St., motor vehicle theft at Hwy./road/alley.
1819 Dewey Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
421 N. 25th St., items stolen at residence/home.
4201 N. Belt Hwy., shoplifting at grocery/super market.
5505 N. Belt Hwy., shoplifting at department/discount store.
1829 Jones St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1824 S. 38th St., items stolen at residence/home.
405 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen at rental storage facility.
1809 Lovers Lane, items stolen at residence/home.
1802 S. 39th St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
3402 Riverside Terrace, items stolen at services/gas station.
4210 Gene Field, items stolen at residence/home.
3600 N. Village Drive, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
3728 Charles St., items stolen at Hwy./road/alley.
1717 N. Belt Hwy., items stolen at rental storage facility.
Vandalism reported from July 20 to July 31
1219 Lincoln St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
208 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2725 N. 12th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1022 Ridenbaugh St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
706 N. 19th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2322 Felix St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
1621 Frederick Ave., vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
4114 N. Belt Hwy., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
3136 Charles St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3114 Felix St., vandalism of property at Hwy./road/alley.
1829 Jones St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2222 S. 14th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
