Thefts reported
from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14
1610 S. 9th St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
3702 Frederick Ave., items stolen at department/discount store.
5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at department/discount store.
2511 S. 11th St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
1610 Beattie St., items stolen from highway/road/alley.
201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at grocery/super market.
2538 S. 11th St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
3022 S. Belt Highway, items stolen at department/discount store.
812 S. 10th St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
2703 Mitchell Ave., items stolen.
128 Tucker St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
5400 King Hill Ave., items stolen at community center.
2219 N. Belt Highway, shoplifting at grocery/super market.
1000 Frederick Ave., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
5837 King Hill Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
6615 King Hill Ave., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
4213 Frederick Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
115 Isadore St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
212 E. Linn St., robbery at residence/home.
2921 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
534 N. 17th St., burglary at residence/home.
3022 S. Belt Highway, shoplifting at specialty store.
4320 Commonwealth Drive, items stolen at department/discount store.
405 N. Woodbine Road, burglary at rental storage facility.
825 Garfield Ave., robbery at highway/road/alley.
4201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at department/discount store.
1808 N. 3rd St., items stolen at residence/home.
601 W. Valley St., items stolen at residence/home.
3804 Mitchell Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
3115 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at specialty store.
Vandalism reported
from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14
1224 S. 23rd St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1011 Garden St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
S. Belt Highway/Pear St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1000 5th Ave., vandalism of property at drug store/doctor’s office.
1202 Angelique St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2700 S. 22nd St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
3516 Pickett Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3615 Easton Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
3625 Gene Field Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
914 Angelique St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1616 Buchanan Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
111 N. 36th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
4702 Chapel Lane, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1818 Howard St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
806 S. 15th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1029 Garfield Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
318 W. Valley St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
2902 N. 12th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
502 Hamburg Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
6205 Eureka Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2121 S. Riverside Road, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
809 N. 10th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
1025 Mason Road, vandalism of property at residence/home.
1202 Village Drive, vandalism of property at commercial/office building.
