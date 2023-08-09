Thefts reported from Aug. 1
to Aug. 7
2705 Belle St., items stolen at residence/home.
3500 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
3702 Frederick Ave., shoplifting at shoplifting mall.
1823 Clay St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
6112 King Hill Ave., theft from motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
2200 Northeast Parkway, items stolen at park/playground.
3620 N. Village Drive, items stolen.
3807 King Hill Drive, items stolen at residence/home.
5118 Faraon St., items stolen.
3906 Oakland Ave., items stolen at government building.
714 Powell St., items stolen at residence/home.
1717 N. Belt Highway, motor vehicle theft.
5201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen.
3804 Ajax Road, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
3002 N. 18th St., items stolen at residence/home.
501 Kentucky St., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
3849 Terrace Ave., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
3227 Olive St., theft from motor vehicle at residence/home.
5201 N. Belt Highway, motor vehicle theft at department/discount store.
5708 Lake Ave., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
312 S. 17th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
4201 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at department/discount.
3110 N. 34th Terrace, items stolen at highway/road/alley.
2605 Farleigh Terrace, motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
1302 S. 10th St., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
2328 S. 15th St., items stolen at residence/home.
1334 Frederick Ave., items stolen at convenience store.
3113 Olive St., items stolen.
201 S. 10th St., items stolen at parking lot/garage.
Roosevelt Ave./St. Joseph Ave., motor vehicle theft at gambling facility/casino.
3802 N. Woodbine Road, motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
4905 Cheyenne Road, items stolen at residence/home.
4310 Maxwell Road, items stolen at residence/home.
2209 Union St., items stolen at residence/home.
1802 Frederick Ave., motor vehicle theft at parking lot/garage.
102 S. 36th St., robbery at park/playground.
3841 Terrace Ave., items stolen at construction.
1726 8th Ave., items stolen at highway/road/alley.
2510 Mitchell Ave., robbery at residence/home.
422 N. 16th St., motor vehicle theft at highway/road/alley.
1606 N. 36th St., robbery at residence/home.
3440 Lafayette St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
5103 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at parking lot/garage.
1212 Ashland Ave., items stolen at residence/home.
2012 N. 16th St., motor vehicle theft at residence/home.
117 E. Walter Lane, theft from motor vehicle at highway/road/alley.
2210 S. Belt Highway, items stolen at auto dealership.
Vandalism reported from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5
3303 Fredrick Ave., vandalism of property at specialty store.
1605 S. Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
3807 King Hill Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
121 Parkwood St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
2401 S. 17th St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
1735 Commercial St., vandalism of property at highway/road/alley.
3822 Terrace Ave., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
3910 Terrace Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
822 N. 25th St., vandalism of property at construction site.
517 N. 5th St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
201 N. Belt Highway, vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
1720 Bond St., vandalism of property at residence/home.
N. 4th St./Francis St., vandalism of property at parking lot/garage.
3030 Ashland Ave., vandalism of property at residence/home.
3600 N. Village Drive, vandalism of property at residence/home.
Parker St./St. Joseph Ave., vandalism of property at hotel/motel.
